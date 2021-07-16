Man shot 3 times inside vehicle at Raleigh apartment complex, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who pulled into the parking lot at a Raleigh apartment complex so he could smoke was shot multiple times inside his vehicle just moments after parking on Friday morning, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to a shooting calling in the 3100-block of Aileen Drive at the Arium Trailwood apartments just after 9 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find a man inside his vehicle who had been shot three times.

The victim told police that he was in his vehicle about to smoke when an unknown man armed with a handgun walked up and fired multiple shots. The victim was shot in the shoulder, leg and one finger, police said.

According to police, the victim has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing through the parking lot.

