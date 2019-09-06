Breaking News
NC firefighter trapped, injured after tree falls on truck as he drove to fire station
Man shot after 2 try to carjack him at Fuquay-Varina gas station

Wake County News

Posted: / Updated:

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in Fuquay-Varina Friday morning when two men tried to carjack a vehicle at a gas station, police said.

The incident began just before 5 a.m. at the Sheetz gas station at 1655 North Main St., according to a Fuquay-Varina police news release.

The two suspects confronted a 55-year-old man at the gas pumps and demanded the man’s car.

The man refused and was shot, police said.

The woman who was with the suspects, according to police. Photo from Fuquay-Varina police

The two men — along with a woman — fled in a pickup truck driving south on Main Street/U.S 401.

As the trio fled, a witness followed the truck and was then shot at near Judd Parkway at Stewart Street, according to police.  That witness was not injured.

The trio kept driving toward N.C. 55 in a dark-colored Nissan truck, possibly a Titan or Frontier, police said.

The man who was shot suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He was listed in stable condition Friday morning, police said.

The suspects were described as two small frame men with one wearing all black and the other wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The female was described as wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 919-552-3191.

