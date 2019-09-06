Man shot after 2 try to carjack him at Fuquay-Varina gas station

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in Fuquay-Varina Friday morning when two men tried to carjack a vehicle at a gas station, police said.

The incident began just before 5 a.m. at the Sheetz gas station at 1655 North Main St., according to a Fuquay-Varina police news release.

The two suspects confronted a 55-year-old man at the gas pumps and demanded the man’s car.

The man refused and was shot, police said.

The woman who was with the suspects, according to police. Photo from Fuquay-Varina police

The two men — along with a woman — fled in a pickup truck driving south on Main Street/U.S 401.

As the trio fled, a witness followed the truck and was then shot at near Judd Parkway at Stewart Street, according to police. That witness was not injured.

The trio kept driving toward N.C. 55 in a dark-colored Nissan truck, possibly a Titan or Frontier, police said.

The man who was shot suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He was listed in stable condition Friday morning, police said.

The suspects were described as two small frame men with one wearing all black and the other wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The female was described as wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 919-552-3191.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now