Man shot at apartment complex in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot Friday night at an apartment complex in Raleigh, police said.
The shooting happened before 10 p.m. along the 1200 block of Schaub Drive, which is off Western Boulevard and near Interstate 440, police said.
A CBS 17 crew observed a heavy police presence at the scene. Raleigh police said officers and detectives were investigating.
Police didn’t know the victim’s condition and didn’t yet have information on the suspect.
This story will be updated.
