Man shot at apartment complex near Brier Creek, Raleigh police say

Scene of a Sept. 7, 2021 shooting along Sumter Ridge Lane in Raleigh. (Amy Cutler/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting near Brier Creek Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 7900-block of Sumter Ridge Lane around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who had been shot, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Police did not release information on the victim’s condition.

The scene is at an apartment complex near the Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.