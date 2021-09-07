Man shot at apartment complex near Brier Creek, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting near Brier Creek Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 7900-block of Sumter Ridge Lane around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who had been shot, according to a news release from Raleigh police.
Police did not release information on the victim’s condition.
The scene is at an apartment complex near the Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.
Police are conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.