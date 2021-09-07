Man shot at apartment complex near Brier Creek, Raleigh police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scene of a Sept. 7, 2021 shooting along Sumter Ridge Lane in Raleigh.

Scene of a Sept. 7, 2021 shooting along Sumter Ridge Lane in Raleigh. (Amy Cutler/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting near Brier Creek Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 7900-block of Sumter Ridge Lane around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who had been shot, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Police did not release information on the victim’s condition.

The scene is at an apartment complex near the Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories