Man shot at apartment complex near Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a person was found shot across from a northeast Raleigh shopping center Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5600-block of Stillcrest Way just after 1:50 a.m. Friday.
The area where police say the shooting occurred is at the Village at Town Center apartment complex. It’s across the street from a shopping center next to the Triangle Town Center mall that features multiple businesses including Target, Old Navy, and World Market.
Once at the scene, police found an adult male shooting victim. He was transported to WakeMed for treatment of what police said “are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”
The shooting investigation remains active and no suspect information has been released. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.
