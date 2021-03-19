Man shot at Brier Creek shopping center, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was transported to the hospital after being shot at Brier Creek shopping center early Friday afternoon.
Raleigh police said the shooting occurred around 1:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of Brier Creek Parkway.
The victim was described as an adult male.
Evidence markers were spotted by a CBS 17 crew in the parking lot near the entrance to a Barnes & Noble.
Police had most of the parking lot in front of the bookstore taped off.
A suspect is in custody.
Officers and detectives are on-scene and conducting a follow-up investigation.
This story will be updated.