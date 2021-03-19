Man shot at Brier Creek shopping center, suspect in custody

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was transported to the hospital after being shot at Brier Creek shopping center early Friday afternoon.

Raleigh police said the shooting occurred around 1:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of Brier Creek Parkway.

The victim was described as an adult male.

Evidence markers were spotted by a CBS 17 crew in the parking lot near the entrance to a Barnes & Noble.

Police had most of the parking lot in front of the bookstore taped off.

A suspect is in custody.

Officers and detectives are on-scene and conducting a follow-up investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories