Man shot at Brier Creek shopping center, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was transported to the hospital after being shot at Brier Creek shopping center early Friday afternoon.

Raleigh police said the shooting occurred around 1:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of Brier Creek Parkway.

The victim was described as an adult male.

Evidence markers were spotted by a CBS 17 crew in the parking lot near the entrance to a Barnes & Noble.

Police had most of the parking lot in front of the bookstore taped off.

A suspect is in custody.

Officers and detectives are on-scene and conducting a follow-up investigation.

This story will be updated.