CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said they are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

At about 7 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Hampton Lee Court after receiving reports of a shooting. The address is consistent with Hermitage at Beechtree Apartment Homes.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot.

As of 8:10 a.m., officers and detectives remained at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the police department.

Investigators said there is no danger to the public and the incident appears to be isolated.

They did not release any further information.

Police said they plan to release more information when appropriate.