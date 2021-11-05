Man taken to hospital after shooting at hotel in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously wounded in a shooting at a hotel along New Bern Avenue Friday night, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to the Quality Inn along the 4700 block of New Bern Avenue around 10:25 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds, officers said.

Police later said the man suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

Police didn’t have information on a suspect.

Detectives were at the scene investigating late Friday night to “determine the circumstances” of the shooting, police said in a news release. 

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

