RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot at least twice in Raleigh Sunday night and stray bullets hit several nearby homes, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Raleigh Boulevard, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A man was shot “a couple of times” in the front and the back, police told CBS 17 about the incident.

The male was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Several homes were struck by stray gunfire, but there are no additional reports of injuries.

The area of the shooting is a couple of blocks north of New Bern Avenue and south of Milburnie Road. The road was closed late Sunday night.

No other information was available late Sunday night.