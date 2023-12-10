RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot at least twice in Raleigh Sunday night and stray bullets hit several nearby homes, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Raleigh Boulevard, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A man was shot “a couple of times” in the front and the back, police told CBS 17 about the incident.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

 The male was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

MORE FROM CBS 17

WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Several homes were struck by stray gunfire, but there are no additional reports of injuries.  

The area of the shooting is a couple of blocks north of New Bern Avenue and south of Milburnie Road. The road was closed late Sunday night.

No other information was available late Sunday night.