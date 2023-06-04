RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

Sometime before 1:40 a.m., officers said they were called to the 4700 block of Courtney Lane, an address consistent with Regency Park Apartment Homes, an apartment complex in the area.

When they arrived, they said a man had been shot.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Officers said they continue to investigate.

CBS 17 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.