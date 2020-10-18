Man shot at Raleigh sweepstakes parlor at former Burger King, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in a Saturday night shooting at a Raleigh sweepstakes spot at a former Burger King along Six Forks Road, police said.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The Vortex at 340 East Six Forks Road, which is the former Burger King in front of a now-closed Kroger, according to Raleigh police.

A man was driven to Duke Hospital in Raleigh after the shooting, which happened about a block from Wake Forest Road, police said.

The wounded man was later taken by crews to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Raleigh police.

It’s unclear if the shooting was a robbery attempt.

There is no word about a suspect, but officers from at least eight police SUVs were at the scene investigating.

Officers were in the parking lot looking for what appeared to be shell casings.

More headlines from CBS17.com: