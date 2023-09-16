RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in a shooting and some cars were hit by gunfire at a dollar store east of downtown Raleigh Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree at 1905 Poole Road, which is just east of Raleigh Boulevard and south of New Bern Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A man who was shot at the scene later showed up at WakeMed with injuries from gunfire, police said.

Officers also said at least two cars were hit by gunfire outside the Dollar Tree.

The victim in the shooting suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers said there was no suspect information provided by the man who was shot.

No other information was released.