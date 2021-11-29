Man shot during chase following ‘dispute’ at Raleigh sweepstakes, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was injured following a fight, chase and shooting on Monday morning in Raleigh, police said.

According to police, the incident started around 2 a.m. when there was a “dispute” between two people at the sweepstakes parlor located in the 3500-block of Maitland Drive.

Officials said a man involved in the dispute left the business and was then chased by the other person down Yonkers Road near Interstate 440.

At least one shot was fired during the chase and a man was hit in the leg after a bullet pierced his vehicle, authorities said. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The ramp from Yonkers Road to I-440 was closed for around two and a half hours while detectives investigated, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said they’re unable to release any suspect information at this time.