WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to a hospital early Wednesday morning after he was shot.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired near Hickory Haven Lane, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The road is about eight miles east of Fuquay-Varina.

When deputies arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been arrested. The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t believe there is any threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.