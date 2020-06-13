Man hospitalized after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was shot Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Mass Rock Drive around 7:06 p.m.

When officers arrived, a man was found with suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mass Rock Drive is located off Poole Road in southeast Raleigh.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.