Man hospitalized after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was shot Friday evening.
Police say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Mass Rock Drive around 7:06 p.m.
When officers arrived, a man was found with suffering from a gunshot wound.
Mass Rock Drive is located off Poole Road in southeast Raleigh.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
