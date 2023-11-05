RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers swarmed a southeast Raleigh neighborhood late Sunday morning after a shooting, police said.

The incident was first reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Mindspring Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Rock Quarry Road just south of S. New Hope Road.

A man was shot about three blocks away in the 4100 block of Pearl Road, which is the street that enters the neighborhood off Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said there were no suspects in custody.

Officers were later gathered outside a home in the 4000 block of Mindspring Drive, where crime scene tape was up across an area near a house.

There was no word from police about the severity of the shooting injury.

No other information was released by police.