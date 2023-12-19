RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Old Wake Forest Road on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of Old Wake Forest Road — a section between Summerlin Boulevard and Capital Boulevard.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the facial area, according to police.

Raleigh police said the victim was conscious and alert after the shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

Officers are searching through an abandoned house across from Precision Autowerks in the 6800 block of Old Wake Forest Road — near the area where the victim was found with the gunshot wound, police said.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said.

Our CBS 17 crew on scene reports the roadway is blocked off so police can search for evidence.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.