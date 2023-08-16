RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting near downtown Raleigh on Wednesday night, police say.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Capital Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who shot in the leg, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, but his injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Raleigh police.

No word yet on a suspect in custody at this time.

Police said there’s no threat to the community, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.