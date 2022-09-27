RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the “lower extremities” in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

At about 4:16 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Hightower Street and found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

As of 5:25 p.m., police said investigators were still at the scene and police continue to investigate.

Hightower Street, which is near the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is closed in the 1100 block while police investigate the shooting.

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

The Raleigh Police Department said it plans to release further information as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to click here for Raleigh Crime Stoppers text and email reporting options.