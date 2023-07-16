RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after being injured in a shooting, police say.

Around 2:34 a.m. Raleigh police officers responded to the 3600 block of New Bern Ave. in reference to a shooting.

Officers said a man had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries. Officers said this was an isolated incident.

So far, there is no suspect in custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.