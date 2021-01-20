Man shot in Raleigh mobile home park, seriously injured, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100-block of Kings Parkway at around 6:33 a.m.

When police arrived at the mobile home park they found a man “suffering with gunshot wounds” at the scene. He was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, police said.

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.