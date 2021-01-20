Man shot in Raleigh mobile home park, seriously injured, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100-block of Kings Parkway at around 6:33 a.m.

When police arrived at the mobile home park they found a man “suffering with gunshot wounds” at the scene. He was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, police said.

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories