RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in Raleigh on Sunday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Sunday at 10:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Amber Ridge Lane near Trinity Road in Raleigh.

After arriving, police said they found an adult man who was shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.