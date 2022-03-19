RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Raleigh’s busy Glenwood South entertainment district sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning, according to Raleigh police.

The shooting happened in the area of the 500-block of Glenwood Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Video sent to CBS 17 from viewer Tyler White showed the area near Carolina Ale House blocked off with crime scene tape. At least five Raleigh police cruisers were at the scene, along with approximately 10 officers.

Police said they’re not sure what led up to the shooting or how severe the victim’s injuries are.

There is currently no suspect information available.