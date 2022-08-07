RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

At about 2 a.m., officers say they were called to a shooting at the intersection of Boyer St. and St. Augustine Ave., one block north of New Bern Ave.

According to reports, they found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, reports say.

Officers say follow-up investigations are underway.

No further information has been provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP, or click here for text and email reporting options. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.