Man shot in the leg at southeast Raleigh sweepstakes parlor, police say

Scene of a Dec. 16, 2021 shooting along the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. (Matt Morrison/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in the leg at a sweepstakes parlor Thursday night in southeast Raleigh, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 6:40 p.m. along the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue. Police said a man entered the sweepstakes parlor and shot another man in the leg.

The suspect fired multiple additional shots, but missed, police said.

The victim said he didn’t know why he was targeted. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

This marks the second shooting at a Raleigh sweepstakes parlor in the span of a few days. On Tuesday morning, a security guard was shot after four men busted into one along the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road.

A man was also injured in a shooting at a sweepstakes parlor on Maitland Drive in late November.