RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in the middle of the afternoon Thursday in southeast Raleigh, police said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Cross Link Road just after 2:40 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a man who had been shot, a news release said.

The area is off of Rock Quarry Road and just south of Interstate-40.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-4357.