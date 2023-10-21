RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1720 block of Riverview Road at approximately 5:50 a.m.

Once on scene, they found a dead man with what looked to be a gunshot wound.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest is currently detained and they believe it to be an isolated incident.

The location is near Riverview’s intersection with Poole Road. It is also near Poole Road Park and a section of the Neuse River Trail

Investigators and deputies are still on scene collecting evidence and looking into the circumstances of the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.