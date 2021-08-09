Man shot, killed just outside downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot just outside downtown Raleigh Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200-block of Boyer Street.

Robert Earl Taylor, 30, was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Police did not have information on a suspect.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

