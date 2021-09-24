Man shot multiple times in Raleigh shopping center parking lot, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot multiple times in a shopping center parking lot just outside the Interstate 440 Beltline on Friday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 5:15 a.m. in the 4400-block of Craftsman Drive. Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The parking lot in front of Diva’s Nightclub is taped off and multiple units are at the scene investigating, according to video from a CBS 17 crew.

Police did not specify if the victim was taken to the hospital or if they were pronounced dead at the scene. CBS 17 has reached out for clarification but has not yet heard back.

Raleigh police K-9 units are at the scene and two men were seen getting into a police cruiser and being driven off by officers. They were not in handcuffs.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.