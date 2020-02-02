Man shot multiple times on I-440 eastbound, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred early on Sunday on Interstate 440 eastbound, according to a press release.
Just before 3 a.m., police were dispatched to WakeMed after an adult male walked into the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The follow-up investigation led police to believe that the shooting occurred on I-440 eastbound near Capital Boulevard, according to the release.
The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, officials said.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
