RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in Raleigh early Wednesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Wednesday morning at 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Westinghouse Boulevard near Capital Boulevard.

Police said an adult man was shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.