Man shot near downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot near downtown Raleigh on Thursday night, police said.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Bledsoe Avenue. They arrived to find a man “suffering from gunshot wounds,” a news release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

The shooting was the third to happen in the Triangle Thursday night. Earlier in the evening, a person was shot near Triangle Town Center in Raleigh. One person was also killed in a quadruple shooting in Durham.

Police are on the scene investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.