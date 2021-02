RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot Sunday night near a park off Garner Road, Raleigh police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. and happened along the 2600 block of Fitzgerald Drive, which is near the Biltmore Hills Park in south Raleigh.

Police said the victim was taken to WakeMed.

