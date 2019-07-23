Man shot near Raleigh elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A male was shot in a parking lot near Poe Elementary Tuesday morning, Raleigh police said.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Nelson Street near Peyton Street in Southeast Raleigh around 2:15 a.m.

The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently now suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

