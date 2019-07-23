Man shot near Raleigh elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A male was shot in a parking lot near Poe Elementary Tuesday morning, Raleigh police said.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Nelson Street near Peyton Street in Southeast Raleigh around 2:15 a.m.

The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently now suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now