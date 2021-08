The 1200 block of Boyer Street after the Monday night shooting. Photo by CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot a few blocks away from St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boyer Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition was unknown.

Police did not have information on a suspect. They were at the scene investigating.

