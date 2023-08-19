RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh Saturday morning, according to police.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 7:01 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The adult male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to RPD.

Officers and investigators are on the scene collecting evidence. According to the department, they currently believe it is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

About an hour prior to the Atlantic Avenue shooting, RPD responded to a shooting approximately a couple miles away on Calvary Drive. Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.