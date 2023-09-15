RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh on Friday night.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded at around 8:02 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Cedar Forest Way.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in “serious condition,” according to police.

Detectives are now on scene collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. At this time, no suspect is in custody, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.