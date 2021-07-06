Man shot on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3700-block of New Bern Avenue at approximately 12:02 a.m., police said. Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least one time.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.