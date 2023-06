Raleigh police at an incident. CBS 17 file photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at 11:24 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 9900 block of Small Oak Lane near a Brier Creek apartment complex.

After arriving, police said they found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police said there is no threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing.