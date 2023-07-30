RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is investigating following a shooting on Glenwood Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers responded at around 1:14 a.m. to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue after hearing gunshots, Raleigh police say.

After arriving on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound, police say.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police say.

No word on any suspects at this time. Police say there’s no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.