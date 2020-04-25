Man shot several times in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Kings Parkway, which is in east Raleigh, according to police.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Witnesses saw victim running along the street with gunshot wounds, according to police at the scene.

The victim is alert and told police he didn’t know what happened, police said.

However, some of what the victim said contradicts what witnesses told police, officers said. Officers said they are going to take additional statements from the victim at the hospital.

Several police officers were on the scene and the road was blocked with crime scene tape. The area is a mobile home community located just off New Bern Avenue near Raleigh Beach Road.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released by police.

