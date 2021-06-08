Man shot several times near Raleigh hotel, police say

Scene of a shooting near a North Raleigh hotel on June 8, 2021.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was shot several times near a hotel Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 8800 block of Wadford Drive around 8:02 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from “several gunshot wounds” and taken to the hospital.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.