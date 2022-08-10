RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police.

This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road.

Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said around the same time another shooting victim walked into a hospital and said they were shot at a different location.

Police are currently investigating both shootings.