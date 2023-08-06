RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot in a neighborhood near downtown Raleigh early Sunday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

At about 4:15 a.m., officers said they were called to the 500 block of Peyton St. off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Investigators remained at the scene as of 6:49 a.m. to collect evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the police department.

Police said there is no threat to the community and the incident appears to be isolated.

The investigation is ongoing and officers said they plan to release more information at the appropriate time.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.