RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man with a gunshot wound showed up at a gas station Monday night beside an east Raleigh McDonald’s where a deadly shooting took place Sunday evening, police said.

The incident Monday was reported around 9:35 p.m. at a gas station at 1741 Trawick Road, which is near New Bern Avenue and Interstate 440, according to Raleigh police.

Just Sunday, a man was shot inside the McDonald’s next door and later died. Jesus Alegre-Ramirez, 18, who works for McDonald’s was charged with murder in that shooting, police said.

Police said the Monday night shooting did not take place at the gas station. The shooting actually took place nearby on Lake Woodard Drive, police said. One man shot there walked to the gas station for help.

Another man who was shot on Lake Woodard Drive ended up in the 4500 block of Tournament Drive, police said.

Police did not say what led to the shootings.

Both men were taken to a nearby a hospital for wounds that police said are not believed to be life-threatening.