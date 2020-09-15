Man slashed across stomach in fight between intoxicated pair in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An intoxicated man was slashed across his stomach during an argument with a man he knew who was also intoxicated in Cary Monday night, police say.

The incident, which happened around 9:15 p.m., was initially reported as a shooting in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express at 5630 Dillard Drive, according to a statement from Cary police.

However, police later said there was no gunfire.

“Two male acquaintances were intoxicated and got into an argument out in the parking lot. One male pulled out a knife and slashed the stomach of the other,” police said.

The victim was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police

The other man was arrested at the scene and is facing a “knife-related assault charge,” police said.

No other people were injured. Police did not say what triggered the fight.

More headlines from CBS17.com: