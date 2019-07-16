Man spotted peeping into North Raleigh home, exposing himself turns self in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh man seen on a surveillance camera peeping into a North Raleigh home and exposing himself was arrested Tuesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest records say Andrew Brett Robertson, 35, turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged with peeping into the living room of a home on Wescott Drive, which is about a mile from his residence on Trescott Court.

The incident took place on July 6, according to an arrest warrant.

Maj. Scott Ikerd said the sheriff’s office believes Robertson is the man seen on the home’s surveillance system.

He said the attention garnered by the media and by social media posts helped result in Robertson’s arrest.

“It’s just very odd behavior,” Ikerd said.

The incident remains under investigation.

