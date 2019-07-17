Man stabbed at downtown Raleigh bus station, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed at the GoRaleigh bus station in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police received the stabbing call just after 7 a.m. at 214 S. Blount St., which is the address for the GoRaleigh Station across the street from Moore Square.

Kenny Ginyard (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

According to police, a 49-year-old man was stabbed at the station — not on a bus.

The man was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

Kenny Vanness Ginyard, 43, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He’s being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now