RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are investigating after a man was stabbed at a Han-Dee Hugo’s early Friday morning.

At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the Han-Dee Hugo’s on the 2500 block of South Saunders St. in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a stab wound on the 200 block of Pecan Road, near the Han-Dee Hugo’s.

He was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Officers said no arrests have been made.

They said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police said they continue to investigate.