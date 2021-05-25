Man stabbed during dispute at Walmart in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were taken to a nearby hospital after one of them was stabbed at a Walmart in Raleigh Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 4431 New Bern Ave., according to Raleigh police.

One man was stabbed while the other man was beaten up, police said.

Both suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

One man will be charged in the incident after police investigate which man was the aggressor.

Police did not say if the incident happened in the store or in the parking lot. Witnesses said the stabbing took place in the parking lot.

No other information was released.